First Alert Weather: Remaining chilly with intervals of snowflakes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Overcast skies will continue during work week along with intervals of snow through the end of the week. Temperatures will plummet next weekend.

Highs in the mid-20s with intervals of snow flurries and gusty winds (WSAW)

Some snowflakes and scattered freezing drizzle in some locations Monday morning. Isolated to scattered slick spots possible during the morning commute. Not everyone will see impacts. Snow flurries or light snow periodically through the day. Highs in the mid-20s with wind chills in the single digits to low teens. Southwest winds will be breezy up to 25 mph.

Light snow showers possible late afternoon or early evening Monday (WSAW)

A clipper system to move in Monday evening bringing scattered snow showers overnight. Snow accumulations will be minimal up to an inch. Scattered snow flurries on and off throughout Tuesday. Winds will be less breezy, up to 10 mph. Highs to remain in the mid-20s.

Scattered light snow showers to move in overnight through Tuesday (WSAW)

A weather maker will impact states further south mid-week Wednesday. While this system won’t move through the Badger State, some scattered snow remnants could track through the region during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Possible snow flurries Thursday. Staying cloudy with highs in the mid-20s.

Scattered snow showers throughout Wednesday (WSAW)

Daily snow chances for the work week ahead (WSAW)

Another cold front is on the way for Friday which could bring possible widespread snow showers. Highs in the low 20s. Chillier air is expected to move into the Badger State next weekend. Clouds will continue to be common with snow showers possible next Sunday, January 29. Highs Saturday in the mid 10s, while in the low 10s on Sunday.

A frontal system will bring snow showers on Friday (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.