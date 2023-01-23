News and First Alert Weather App
FDA wants a simpler COVID-19 vaccine process

FILE: The process for future COVID-19 vaccines may be similar to that for the seasonal flu vaccines.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration said it wants to simplify how Americans stay up-to-date on COVID-19 booster vaccinations.

The agency says, in documents posted Monday, it wants the process to be more like getting a flu shot.

That would mean assessing what COVID strands are circulating in June and then preparing a dose for the fall.

The FDA said the plan is to create a single annual shot to bolster immunity for most people, but those with certain risk factors might need two.

The FDA’s vaccines advisory committee is set to meet Thursday to discuss the plan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

