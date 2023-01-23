News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Experts say tax refunds may be different than expected this year

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The official start date of the 2023 tax filing season begins Jan. 23.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It is time to start getting ready to do your taxes because tax season starts Monday.

Experts say that things might look a little different this year for many taxpayers.

Most Americans get a federal tax refund every year, and for many, it really helps their finances. That refund may be smaller this year.

Tax experts said that is in part due to the expiration of some tax break enhancements that were in effect this previous tax year.

Also, you should know if you pay later than the April 18 deadline, you may be subject to penalties and interest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau Police said officers arrested a 34-year-old woman on Saturday, January 21 after she was...
Wrong-way driver arrested on Highway 29
School
Police investigating incident involving frustrated Tomahawk school bus driver
fire
Several working with the Red Cross after being displaced from apartment fire
Only 4 days in January have been either mostly sunny or partly cloudy in Wausau so far.
First Alert Weather: Lots of clouds, chances for flakes to fly
Racers running to the forest.
2023 Winter Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge

Latest News

The 7 Things You Need To Know For Monday, January 23rd, 2023
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Monday, January 23rd, 2023
After 36 years with no arrests, Aug. 28, 2020, the court process began for a man accused of...
Man convicted in 1984 Wood County murder to be sentenced Monday
Spotify reported in its latest annual report that it had about 6,600 employees, which implies...
Spotify latest tech company to cut jobs, axes 6% of workforce
Frontline volunteers in eastern Ukraine sacrifice their lives to deliver aid and evacuate...
Ukraine: Volunteers risking their lives to help