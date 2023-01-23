News and First Alert Weather App
Authorities attempt to locate convicted sex offender last known to live in Wausau

Kevin Spencer
Kevin Spencer(Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 54-year-old man.

Authorities said Kevin Spencer is wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Spencer was previously sentenced to prison for sexual assault of a child. He had been residing at a home on the 700 block of Jackson Street. Spencer has failed to report to his supervising agent at the DOC and his GPS is no longer functioning.

Spencer is described as 6 foot 1 inch, 185 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of Spencer’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Marathon County Dispatch at 715-261-7795.

