Wrong-way driver arrested on Highway 29

Wausau Police said officers arrested a 34-year-old woman on Saturday, January 21 after she was driving the wrong-way on Highway 29.(Wausau Police Dept.)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police said a 34-year-old Neenah woman was arrested Saturday night after she was driving the wrong way on Highway 29.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, it happened around 10:30 p.m. after dispatch got a report of a wrong-way driver near Marathon heading toward the City of Wausau.

The driver was going eastbound in the westbound lanes.

Dash camera video shows an officer met the car attempting to get the driver to stop, but she kept going narrowly missing the squad car.

Shortly after the driver stopped and pulled over near S. 72nd Avenue.

Police said the woman’s preliminary breath sample was .29, nearly four times the legal limit. The post also said officers also discovered the woman was supposed to be watching a child at a home in the area. The child was found alone at a home and OK.

Officers arrested the woman for OWI 3rd Offense and Neglecting a Child.

