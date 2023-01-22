Waupauca Middle School Dance team wins state competition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupauca Middle School Dance team shoed the competition out of the way to clinch first place at the state competition in poms amd jazz in Port Washington today.

The winning team will be greeted by the local Fire and Police Departments at a homecoming party tonight. Anyone wanting to congratulate - head on out there and greet them!

