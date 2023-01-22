News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

UWSP Men’s Basketball falls just short to UW-Platteville in 66-63 defeat

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Platteville moved their winning-streak to nine games after just escaping UWSP with a 66-63 victory.

After being down by six at half, the Pointers would outscore the Pioneers in the second half, but wouldn’t be enough to seal the deal.

Zach Mootz led the Pointers in scoring with 22 points, as no other player on the team reached double digits. Meanwhile, the Pioneers had two 20 point scorers, with Logan Pearson putting up 22 and Ben Probst with 20.

UWSP will look to rebound at home versus UW-Stout on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Platteville never ceased a lead throughout the game and will look to carry momentum towards their following matchup, facing UW-Whitewater on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall from Thursday morning in North Central Wisconsin.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall Totals Thursday
Crosby, Coco and O'Donnell chat with customers.
Three Packers walked into a meat store...
School
Police investigating incident involving frustrated Tomahawk school bus driver
The agency said troopers pulled over the driver and found she had a blood alcohol content of...
21-year-old driving 103 mph had BAC of .421, troopers say
A McDonald’s customer in Indiana said he was accidentally given a bag full of cash with his...
McDonald’s customer mistakenly given to-go bag full of cash with order: ‘What is this?’

Latest News

Wisconsin men's basketball during a game vs Michigan State on Jan. 10.
Wisconsin-Northwestern game postponed due to COVID-19 in Wildcats’ program
UW-Stevens Point women's basketball coach Matt Hockett looks on as the Pointers play UW-Oshkosh.
UW-Stevens Point women’s hoops falls to UW-Oshkosh
Michigan State's Joey Hauser during a game against Wisconsin
Stevens Point native Joey Hauser sees continued success with big game against Wisconsin
Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) celebrates after his 3-point basket with Chucky Hepburn (23) and...
Crowl leads No. 15 Wisconsin past Western Michigan 76-66