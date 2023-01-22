UWSP Men’s Basketball falls just short to UW-Platteville in 66-63 defeat

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Platteville moved their winning-streak to nine games after just escaping UWSP with a 66-63 victory.

After being down by six at half, the Pointers would outscore the Pioneers in the second half, but wouldn’t be enough to seal the deal.

Zach Mootz led the Pointers in scoring with 22 points, as no other player on the team reached double digits. Meanwhile, the Pioneers had two 20 point scorers, with Logan Pearson putting up 22 and Ben Probst with 20.

UWSP will look to rebound at home versus UW-Stout on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Platteville never ceased a lead throughout the game and will look to carry momentum towards their following matchup, facing UW-Whitewater on Wednesday.

