Several working with the Red Cross after being displaced from apartment fire

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Several people living in the Coach House Apartments in Minocqua won’t be returning home tonight due to a structure fire reported around 9 pm Saturday night.

Minocqua Fire Chief Luke Taylor said those residents are working with the Red Cross for temporary shelter. One resident was injured, according to Chief Taylor.

The building had 10 total units and the cause of the fire is unknown Cheif Taylor told NewsChannel 7. The cause is still under investigation, but Chief Taylor said he does not believe it to be suspicious. The units are damaged and no residents are currently occupying the apartment located on 304 Oneida Street.

Chief Taylor said it took responders about 4 hours at the scene. Eleven departments responded. On Facebook Minocqua Fire & Rescue Department thanked all who helped during the incident.

