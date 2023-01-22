News and First Alert Weather App
Newman Catholic ends Immanuel Lutheran’s five-game winning streak with 72-50 victory

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Newman Catholic builds to their dominant season by moving their record to 12-2 thanks to a 72-50 win over Immanuel Lutheran.

After an immediate three-point bucket by Immanuel’s Vance Havemeier to start the contest, Newman would run away with a 22-point victory.

Immanuel Lutheran entered with a five-game winning streak, while Newman extended their winning streak to four games. Newman will look to make it five wins in a row versus Assumption on Tuesday. While Immanuel will look to get back in the win column against Lincoln on Tuesday.

