Newman Catholic ends Immanuel Lutheran’s five-game winning streak with 72-50 victory

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Newman Catholic builds to their dominant season by moving their record to 12-2 thanks to a 72-50 win over Immanuel Lutheran.

After an immediate three-point bucket by Immanuel’s Vance Havemeier to start the contest, Newman would run away with a 22-point victory.

Immanuel Lutheran entered with a five-game winning streak, while Newman extended their winning streak to four games. Newman will look to make it five wins in a row versus Assumption on Tuesday. While Immanuel will look to get back in the win column against Lincoln on Tuesday.

