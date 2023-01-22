First Alert Weather: Lots of clouds, chances for flakes to fly

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds held tough on Sunday in North Central Wisconsin while temperatures struggled to make it into the upper 10s to low 20s. Snow showers may work through the area Monday, Wednesday, and Friday with various fronts rolling by North Central Wisconsin.

So far this month in Wausau there have only been 4 days with either a sunny or partly cloudy sky. That’s less than 20% of the days. On the flip side, this is how temperatures have been running near record warm levels for the month overall.

If the month ended on Sunday, it would be the warmest January in Wausau on record. (WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness Sunday night with lows in the low to mid 10s. Monday is mostly cloudy with snow showers possible during the afternoon into the early evening with a passing cold front. Accumulations of a coating to a half inch of snow may occur. Slippery roads could be an issue for the afternoon/evening commute. Highs in the mid 20s.

Tuesday is mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s. The next winter storm traversing the Midwest will likely track too far south to have direct impacts on North Central Wisconsin. No less, there is a chance of snow showers on Wednesday. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Considerable cloudiness on Thursday with highs in the mid 20s. Another cold front is on the way for Friday with light snow possible. Highs in the low 20s.

Chillier air is expected to move into the Badger State next weekend. Clouds will continue to be common with snow showers possible next Sunday, January 29. Highs Saturday in the mid 10s, while in the low 10s on Sunday.

