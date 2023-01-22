News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Breaks of sun Sunday, chances of snow showers in the week ahead

Clouds may yield to some intervals of sun to wrap up the weekend. Snow showers will be possible at times in the next few days.
A cold front could produce snow showers in the area Monday afternoon/evening.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Have the sunglasses on standby. Although Sunday starts off with a gray sky, some sun could make an appearance as the day goes along. Snow showers may work through the area Monday, Wednesday, and Friday with various fronts rolling by North Central Wisconsin.

Clouds with perhaps some breaks of afternoon sun on Sunday.
Clouds and patchy fog in the morning on Sunday could give way to some breaks for sunshine during the afternoon. This is far from a widespread bright blue sky, but at least partly sunny conditions. Highs on Sunday are in the mid 20s.

Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday night with lows in the low to mid 10s. Monday is mostly cloudy with snow showers possible during the afternoon into the early evening with a passing cold front. Accumulations of a coating to less than 1″ may occur. Slippery roads could be an issue for the afternoon/evening commute. Highs in the mid 20s.

A coating to less than 1" is possible on Monday into Monday night.
Tuesday is mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s. The next winter storm traversing the Midwest will likely track too far south to have direct impacts on North Central Wisconsin. No less, light snow might be able to spread this far north on Wednesday. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

A winter storm will move across the central Plains, likely too far south to have much impact in...
Light snow or snow showers could fall in the region mid-week.
Considerable cloudiness on Thursday with highs in the mid 20s. Another cold front is on the way for Friday with light snow possible. Highs around 20.

A cold front could spark light snow on Friday.
Light snow, perhaps mixed with rain south, is possible on Friday.
Above average high temps are expected through mid-week, chillier by the upcoming weekend.
Chillier air is expected to move into the Badger State next weekend. Clouds will continue to be common with snow possible next Sunday, January 29. Highs Saturday in the mid to upper 10s, while in the low 10s on Sunday.

Snow may impact the region for the second half of next weekend.
Below average temperatures may head our way to wrap up January.
