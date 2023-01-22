First Alert Weather: Breaks of sun Sunday, chances of snow showers in the week ahead
Clouds may yield to some intervals of sun to wrap up the weekend. Snow showers will be possible at times in the next few days.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Have the sunglasses on standby. Although Sunday starts off with a gray sky, some sun could make an appearance as the day goes along. Snow showers may work through the area Monday, Wednesday, and Friday with various fronts rolling by North Central Wisconsin.
Clouds and patchy fog in the morning on Sunday could give way to some breaks for sunshine during the afternoon. This is far from a widespread bright blue sky, but at least partly sunny conditions. Highs on Sunday are in the mid 20s.
Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday night with lows in the low to mid 10s. Monday is mostly cloudy with snow showers possible during the afternoon into the early evening with a passing cold front. Accumulations of a coating to less than 1″ may occur. Slippery roads could be an issue for the afternoon/evening commute. Highs in the mid 20s.
Tuesday is mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s. The next winter storm traversing the Midwest will likely track too far south to have direct impacts on North Central Wisconsin. No less, light snow might be able to spread this far north on Wednesday. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.
Considerable cloudiness on Thursday with highs in the mid 20s. Another cold front is on the way for Friday with light snow possible. Highs around 20.
Chillier air is expected to move into the Badger State next weekend. Clouds will continue to be common with snow possible next Sunday, January 29. Highs Saturday in the mid to upper 10s, while in the low 10s on Sunday.
