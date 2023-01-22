News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

CW-Storm fight their way to a 3-2 overtime victory over the St. Croix Valley Fusion

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Storm reel in their sixth-straight victory in an overtime thriller over the St. Croix Valley Fusion.

The Storm left the first period with a 2-1 after back and forth scores from both clubs. Five minutes into the second period, Kendall Sundby would tie the game up at two.

A quiet third quarter would send each team to overtime, where Madeline Kelter would score the game-winner and her second overall goal of the game.

The Storm win their sixth straight game and face Wisconsin Valley Union on Tuesday. Meanwhile, St. Croix will travel to take on Hudson on Tuesday, as well.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall from Thursday morning in North Central Wisconsin.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall Totals Thursday
Crosby, Coco and O'Donnell chat with customers.
Three Packers walked into a meat store...
School
Police investigating incident involving frustrated Tomahawk school bus driver
The agency said troopers pulled over the driver and found she had a blood alcohol content of...
21-year-old driving 103 mph had BAC of .421, troopers say
A McDonald’s customer in Indiana said he was accidentally given a bag full of cash with his...
McDonald’s customer mistakenly given to-go bag full of cash with order: ‘What is this?’

Latest News

UWSP couldn't secure a lead throughout the game in a mere three-point loss.
UWSP Men’s Basketball falls just short to UW-Platteville in 66-63 defeat
Newman Catholic builds to their dominant season by moving their record to 12-2.
Newman Catholic ends Immanuel Lutheran’s five-game winning streak with 72-50 victory
UW-Platteville vs UW-Stevens Point Mens Basketball
UW-Platteville vs UW-Stevens Point Mens Basketball
Eau-Claire-Immanuel vs Newman Catholic
Eau-Claire-Immanuel vs Newman Catholic