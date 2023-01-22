CW-Storm fight their way to a 3-2 overtime victory over the St. Croix Valley Fusion

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Storm reel in their sixth-straight victory in an overtime thriller over the St. Croix Valley Fusion.

The Storm left the first period with a 2-1 after back and forth scores from both clubs. Five minutes into the second period, Kendall Sundby would tie the game up at two.

A quiet third quarter would send each team to overtime, where Madeline Kelter would score the game-winner and her second overall goal of the game.

The Storm win their sixth straight game and face Wisconsin Valley Union on Tuesday. Meanwhile, St. Croix will travel to take on Hudson on Tuesday, as well.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.