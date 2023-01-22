Catching up with fishers during the DNR’s Free Fishing Weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Ice fishers from around the state are visiting Wausau to get hooked in on some winter fun. Some anglers set up shacks on Lake Wausau to take advantage of the Department of Natural Resources Free Fishing Weekend, while others were out on the ice to keep up the winter tradition.

The DNR’s Free Fishing Weekend is a chance for fishers to get into the sport without a license or trout and salmon stamps.

From beginners to experienced, ice fishers made their way to central Wisconsin for some fishing fun.

“I wouldn’t say pro but I know a thing or two,” said Derrick Kohl, an fisherman.

But in order to successfully fish, you need the right conditions.

“We don’t really have too good of ice conditions down in Sheboygan,” said Kohl. “We did for a while, and then the rain hit, and the shores got pretty choppy, and we decided to make the trip instead of dealing with the wet ice.”

So anglers from different areas of Wisconsin hit the ice in Wausau for a weekend of fishing fun.

“It’s very balmy,” said Sarah Day, an angler. “It’s actually not too bad. There’s not a lot of wind and it’s not frigidly cold out.”

With 12 to 15 inches of ice on the lake, it was a win for fishers.

“I honestly predicted it was going to be worse than what it is but it’s pretty decent out here,” said Kohl.

Experienced anglers also shared some fishing tips.

“I mean live bait and keep your lines in the water and put in the time. You’ll catch them,” said Kohl.

The DNR’s Free Fishing Weekend will continue through Sunday.

