News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Voter turnout expected to be high in February primaries

People voting.
People voting.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While one election may have ended in November, the next one is just one month away.

There are a few things residents should remember when voting. The first is to make sure they are registered and know where their poll is. The second is when you do vote, you do not need a state ID, but you need proof of residency. Lastly, if you cannot vote in person, be sure to obtain an absentee ballot.

“You can bring your absentee ballot to the polls on election day,” said Schofield City Clerk Paula Bremmond.

Wausau City Clerk Kaitlyn Bernarde added that even though this election is small in comparison to other elections like the one last November, it still matters. The most important seat up for election is the Supreme Court as the winner will hold that seat for 10 years. Bernarde said that she hopes for a great voter turnout.

Absentee ballots will be mailed out by Jan. 31. The easiest way to check on your voting and absentee status is by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosby, Coco and O'Donnell chat with customers.
Three Packers walked into a meat store...
Snowfall from Thursday morning in North Central Wisconsin.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall Totals Thursday
School
Police investigating incident involving frustrated Tomahawk school bus driver
A McDonald’s customer in Indiana said he was accidentally given a bag full of cash with his...
McDonald’s customer mistakenly given to-go bag full of cash with order: ‘What is this?’
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say

Latest News

Man convicted of killing Marshfield native, UW student in 2008 gets life in prison without eligibility of parole
Marshfield native Brittany Zimmermann was killed in Madison in 2008
Brittany Zimmermann’s family reacts to the parole eligibility of their daughter’s murder
Increased interest rates and decreased inventory have led to the nationwide decline in home...
Wisconsin housing unit sales fell nearly 35% in 2022 as sales drop across the nation
Marshfield native Brittany Zimmermann was killed in Madison in 2008
Family continues to fight for justice for Brittany