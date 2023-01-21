Voter turnout expected to be high in February primaries

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While one election may have ended in November, the next one is just one month away.

There are a few things residents should remember when voting. The first is to make sure they are registered and know where their poll is. The second is when you do vote, you do not need a state ID, but you need proof of residency. Lastly, if you cannot vote in person, be sure to obtain an absentee ballot.

“You can bring your absentee ballot to the polls on election day,” said Schofield City Clerk Paula Bremmond.

Wausau City Clerk Kaitlyn Bernarde added that even though this election is small in comparison to other elections like the one last November, it still matters. The most important seat up for election is the Supreme Court as the winner will hold that seat for 10 years. Bernarde said that she hopes for a great voter turnout.

Absentee ballots will be mailed out by Jan. 31. The easiest way to check on your voting and absentee status is by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.