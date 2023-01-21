Priest still missing 6 months after leaving apartment

FRANKLIN, Wis. (AP) — A 75-year-old priest is still missing six months after he walked away from his apartment in southeastern Wisconsin retirement community.

The Rev. Anthony Kluckman disappeared on July 21, 2022, WISN-TV reported. Surveillance footage shows him walking out the front doors of his retirement community, Sacred Heart at Monastery Lake Senior Residence in Franklin.

Kluckman suffers from dementia. His family has offered a $10,000 reward for information about his disappearance.

Private investigator Russ Prochnow worked on the case for a week last summer. He thinks Kluckman had someone drive him to South Dakota, where he worked as a chaplain at an American Indian school before moving to Wisconsin in 2021.

Officials with Kluckman’s order, U.S. Province Priests of the Sacred Heart, said that police have checked everywhere Kluckman had connections and found no sign of him.