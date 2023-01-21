Friday features a dose of top Marawood girls teams and wins for Wausau West, Marshfield boys

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The school week culminated with a frantic Friday night of basketball across the area, including Marawood girls action, another conference win for Marshfield and Wausau West delivering a non-con win.

First, in Stratford, the Phillips girls continued their stellar season by picking up a 63-45 win over the Tigers. The Loggers improve to 13-1 with the victory.

Sharing for tops in the Marawood north are the Athens Bluejays. They ventured to Marathon, where they also picked up another win, getting by the Red Raiders 51-34. The win marks the eighth in a row for Athens.

In boys action, the Marshfield boys basketball continued their streak of now 18 straight Valley wins by besting Merrill 65-45. They have not lost a game in conference play since 2018.

Finally, the Wausau West Warriors picked up their fourth win of the season, breezing by Rhinelander 68-47. The Warriors have now won two of their last three.

