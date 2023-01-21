News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: More clouds with chances of snow showers early in the new week

Sunshine will be limited to wrap up the weekend on Sunday. Temperatures will continue to be running above average for late January.
Temperatures will be steady in the upper 10s in Central Wisconsin.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The theme for this month of January has been a lot of days with clouds and temperatures that have been anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees above average. The milder-than-usual temperatures are on tap for the new week and there will be some opportunities for light snow or snow showers.

Overcast and a bit chilly for Saturday night in the Wisconsin River Valley. Lows by morning on Sunday settle in the mid to upper 10s. Clouds to start Sunday with perhaps some breaks of sunshine during the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

A cold front could spark snow showers Monday afternoon.
A cold front will slide toward the region on Monday. Clouds to start the work week with snow showers possible during the afternoon into the early evening. Highs in the mid 20s. Any accumulations will be minimal on Monday.

Considerable cloudiness Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

A winter storm will bring messy weather to the central part of the country, while light snow...
Periods of light snow possible for mid-week in North Central Wisconsin.
Snow showers or flurries are possible on Thursday.
The next storm system traversing the Midwest will be tracking from eastern Texas to the Ohio River Valley Wednesday into Thursday. This keeps the most impactful precipitation associated with this winter storm well to the south of Wisconsin. However, light snow might still be drawn north into the Badger State Wednesday into Wednesday night. Any accumulation would only be an inch or two, spread out over several hours. Highs Wednesday in the upper 20s. Cloudy Thursday with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

More flakes could for the later stages of the new week.
Light snow is possible to start next weekend.
There are still some questions late in the week on whether a surge of arctic air will push into the Upper Midwest or if slightly chillier air will head our way. For now, we are leaning toward the chilly air scenario with light snow possible Friday and next Saturday, January 28. Highs in the upper 10s to around 20.

