Brittany Zimmermann’s family reacts to the parole eligibility of their daughter’s murder

Marshfield native Brittany Zimmermann was killed in Madison in 2008
By Jade Flury
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Brittany Zimmerman’s parents and family are speaking out following the first-degree conviction and withdrawal of David Kahl’s parole eligibility. Kahl is convicted of murdering 21-year-old, UW Madison student Brittany Zimmermann in 2008.

“I think she’d be proud we never gave up,” said Brittany’s mother Jean Zimmermann. Almost 15 years later, the final piece of justice for the murder of Marshfield’s Brittany Zimmermann.

“I would like to apologize to everybody, especially the Zimmermann family,” said David Kahl, who is sentenced to life in prison without parole. “I took away Brittany’s 21-year-old life, and family that she could have had.”

But Zimmermann’s family doesn’t believe Kahl confessed to the murder because he had a “coming to God moment.”

“He only did it so that his family, and his mother specifically, would not have to hear the gruesome details of what he did to our daughter,” said Jean Zimmermann.

A family friend speaking for Kevin Zimmermann, Brittany’s father, said he believes life in prison isn’t enough.

“I know Wisconsin doesn’t have the death penalty, but they should for people like him,” said Gee Gee Jannene, a family friend. ”David Kahl is nothing more than a worthless piece of skin and a killer.”

Instead, it’s Zimmermann’s friends and family whose sentencing is the harshest.

“Jean and I are sentenced to life without our daughter Brittany. Why should they allow David Kahl any different, life without parole,” said Jannene.

To keep their daughter’s spirit alive, Brittany’s parents created the Paws for Brittany fun run/dog walk in Marshfield.

”We raise money for a pet shelter that’s now built,” said Jean Zimmermann. “We do that in memory of her so it’s all about making sure that people don’t forget what happened and just her life just being able to live on.”

