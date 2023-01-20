News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin-Northwestern game postponed due to COVID-19 in Wildcats’ program

Wisconsin men's basketball during a game vs Michigan State on Jan. 10.
Wisconsin men's basketball during a game vs Michigan State on Jan. 10.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin and Northwestern men’s basketball have postponed their game on Saturday due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program. This is the second straight game Northwestern has cancelled due to the outbreak.

Because the game is a conference match, the game will be rescheduled at a later date. Wisconsin says all of the tickets for the game will be valid for the new date and time.

Wisconsin’s next game will now by on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Maryland.

