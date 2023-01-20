Wausau West set to host Wisconsin Challenge Series Finals Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West will welcome more than 700 girls and boys wrestlers Saturday for the Wisconsin Challenge Series Finals. Also known as ‘JV State’, the event brings wrestlers from all around the state.

On the girls’ side of the competition, more than 220 wrestlers will be competing, which is up from around 80 last year. Participation in the sport only continues to grow after the WIAA sanctioned the sport for girls last year.

“With the explosion there, it’s incredible,” said tournament director and Wausau West wrestling staff member Dallas Moe. “The sport is growing exponentially and we’re just really excited to provide an opportunity to see how they do.”

For the rest of the field, which features more than 500 competitors, the stage is a chance for JV wrestlers to show out. Moe said it’s important to give these JV wrestlers an opportunity to shine.

“A lot of JV wrestlers sometimes feel like they get overlooked, varsity tournaments, regionals, sectionals, state, conference,” said Moe. “We try to provide a big, premier event for those JV wrestlers.”

The full day of wrestling begins at 10:00 a.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $6.

