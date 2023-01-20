Wausau Conservatory of Music presents 2nd annual Rock Infused Orchestra concert.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The second-annual “Rock Infused Orchestra” presented by the Wausau Conservatory of Music brings over 220 string orchestra students in grades 6-12 from the Wausau area together for a day of learning through rock music.

After a day of rehearsals and sectional classes, the RIO students will present a free concert which is open to the public on Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. at the Wausau East High School Auditorium. Doors open at 2:45 p.m.

String Orchestra students in Marathon County will have the opportunity to experience music in a new way, thanks to a partnership between the Wausau Conservatory of Music, Rock-Infused Orchestra, and the string departments at Wausau School District and DC Everest School District.

“Students will rehearse and perform like touring artists, with matching gear, amplified sound and lighting, and backstage passes,” said Olivia Hill, executive director of the Wausau Conservatory of Music “We’re thrilled to have over 200 students joining us. This program is only possible because of the support and partnership of every single string teacher in the Wausau and D.C. Everest school districts.”

DC Everest string orchestra teacher, Ann Johnson, added, “RIO provides students with an opportunity to perform rock music while applying the string techniques that we teach in the classroom. Study at DCE implements a variety of music from folk to classical, and broadway to pop. RIO allows for the application to the Rock genre.”

This program is sponsored by TDS, Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin’s Beyond Pencils Grant, Heid Family Charitable Trust, Scharer Dental, Jefferson Street Inn, and the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

Wausau Conservatory of Music provides students of all ages and abilities a venue to explore their potential through the guidance of faculty artists in a nurturing, safe and friendly environment. Funds raised through the Annual Gala ensure that as many students as possible follow their passion into the musical arts.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.