Thursday delivers Valley action in wrestling and hockey

Wausau West and D.C. Everest hockey pick up wins while Marshfield wrestling wins a dual
By Noah Manderfeld and Ben Helwig
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Despite the wintry weather early in the day Thursday, the evening still was chock-full of Valley sports action, including hockey and wrestling.

First, in hockey, the Wausau West boys avenged an overtime loss in their last game against Chippewa Falls by blanking Marshfield 7-0. The Warriors earned a season sweep of the Tigers, topping Marshfield for the second time this season.

Elsewhere, D.C. Everest flipped the script on Wisconsin Rapids. The Evergreens lost to the Red Raiders 7-2 back in early December. Thursday, they edged out Rapids on their home ice 4-3, to pick up a big win in conference play.

In wrestling, Wausau West hosted Marshfield in a dual. The Tigers dominated the night, picking up pins to bookend the night. They breezed by the Warriors 61-7 for an impressive conference victory.

