News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Sellers helps No. 11 Maryland women cruise past Wisconsin

Shyanne Sellers scored 13 points in the first quarter and matched a career best with 21 points as No. 11 Maryland cruised to a 77-64 victory over Wisconsin
Basketball
Basketball(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Shyanne Sellers scored 13 points in the first quarter and matched a career best with 21 points as No. 11 Maryland cruised to a 77-64 victory over Wisconsin on Thursday night.

Maryland (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten) built a double-digit lead five minutes in and led 28-15 at the end of the first quarter. Sellers was 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from long distance. She finished 9-of-12 shooting from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds.

A 6-0 spurt pulled Wisconsin within 37-27 with 1:10 to play in the second quarter but the Badgers didn't get closer. The Terrapins led by as many as 22 points in the second half.

Diamond Miller added 19 points for Maryland, which has won eight of its last nine games and all 12 games in the series with Wisconsin. Faith Masonius had 11 points and Brinae Alexander 10 for the Terrapins.

Avery LaBarbera scored 16 points and made four 3-pointers for Wisconsin (6-13, 2-6). Brooke Schramek added 13 points and Serah Williams has 12.

On Sunday, Maryland plays at Nebraska and Wisconsin is on the road against Penn State.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Most Read

Crosby, Coco and O'Donnell chat with customers.
Three Packers walked into a meat store...
Snowfall from Thursday morning in North Central Wisconsin.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall Totals Thursday
Antigo Firefighter John Krueger was arrested on January 12, on five counts including sexual...
Antigo firefighter accused of sexual assault while leading Cadet Program
Friday Forecast
First Alert Weather: Light snow/snow showers & freezing drizzle through Thursday PM
Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.
Woman dies in fire caused by electric blanket, officials say

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday is fouled by Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet during the second...
Bucks having to find ways to win at less than full strength
Police arrest A&M Student for vandalism
4 people indicted in fatal shooting of US postal worker
Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday is fouled by Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet during the second...
Holiday scores season-high 37, Bucks beat Raptors 130-122
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to fans as he leaves the field following...
Rodgers says he can play at MVP level in right situation