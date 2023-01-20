News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Priest still missing 6 months after leaving apartment in Milwaukee County

Rev. Anthony Kluckman
Rev. Anthony Kluckman(Courtesy: CBS58.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Wis. (AP) - A 75-year-old priest is still missing six months after he walked away from his apartment in southeastern Wisconsin retirement community. WISN-TV reports that the Rev. Anthony Kluckman disappeared on July 21, 2022.

Surveillance footage shows him walking out the front doors of his retirement community, Sacred Heart at Monastery Lake Senior Residence in Franklin. Kluckman suffers from dementia. His family has offered a $10,000 reward for information about his disappearance.

Private investigator Russ Prochnow worked on the case for a week last summer. He thinks Kluckman had someone drive him to South Dakota, where he worked as a chaplain at an American Indian school before moving to Wisconsin in 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosby, Coco and O'Donnell chat with customers.
Three Packers walked into a meat store...
Snowfall from Thursday morning in North Central Wisconsin.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall Totals Thursday
School
Police investigating incident involving frustrated Tomahawk school bus driver
A McDonald’s customer in Indiana said he was accidentally given a bag full of cash with his...
McDonald’s customer mistakenly given to-go bag full of cash with order: ‘What is this?’
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say

Latest News

The competition will bring more than 700 wrestlers to Wausau West.
Wausau West set to host Wisconsin Challenge Series Finals Saturday
We Energies crews save life of California woman who drove off 75-foot embankment
We Energies crews traveling back from California help save woman after she drives off 75-foot cliff
Portion of Marathon County snowmobile trails to open Saturday
The Wausau Conservatory of Music announces 2nd annual Rock Infused Orchestra concert Jan. 21
Wausau Conservatory of Music presents 2nd annual Rock Infused Orchestra concert.