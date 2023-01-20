News and First Alert Weather App
Portion of Marathon County snowmobile trails to open Saturday

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Several snowmobile trails in Marathon County will open for the season on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 a.m.

Daniel Schmid, the Recreation Coordinator for Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry release several updates on Marathon County’s snowmobile zones.

The following snowmobile trail openings for Marathon County will be effective Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 a.m.

  • Zone 1 - Open
  • Zone 2 – Open, use caution on creek crossings.
  • Zone 3 – Majority of trails remain closed. Partial trail openings exist for the following: Corridor Trail 15 from Weston Ave north to the Mountain Bay State Trail. The Mountain Bay Trail from Intersection 268 (County Road J) going west to Yellowbanks Park (County Highway X). From Intersection 453 by Bevent, going one mile North to Family Tradition, to provide access to Zone 1. All other sections of Zone 3 remain closed, please respect closed trails and private property.
  • Zone 4 - Open, use caution on Rib River Crossing by Lions Park and Hwy O/Corridor 20.
  • Zone 5 – Majority of trails are open. Partial trail closures exist for the following: From Intersection #110 to #111 due to running water. A&H trail from Intersection #114 into Taylor and Lincoln County. Hamburg trail from Intersection #153 to County Highway S remains open.
  • Zone 6 - Open

Marathon County has 28 snowmobile clubs and over 700 miles of trails. Trail Conditions are described as Early Season.

