Marshfield Boys Basketball returning to championship form after 2-4 start

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A conference championship usually means sky high expectations. But the start of Marshfield’s season was far from championship-caliber play.

“A lot of those early games at that 2-4 start were disappointments because we felt we were competitive in a lot of those games, we just couldn’t pull them out at the end,” says Chris Fischer, Head Coach.

But once conference play began, the Tigers reversed their fortunes. They’ve reeled off seven straight wins, six of which by double digits.

“As coach says, we’re gamers,” says Owen Hanson, Senior Forward. “We’re always looking for a win. And we’re battlers and we’re gonna grind until the end.”

Despite their previous struggles, it’s brought on valuable lessons learned.

“If we miss a shot, it’s no big deal. You just focus on the next one and forget about the past,” says Braxton Kurth, Senior Guard.

“When you have success, it could lull you to sleep a little bit, it could make you complacent. You can find success with simple basketball,” says Fischer. “We’ve got to maintain the focus on the fact that simple basketball has beauty and you can find success with it.”

Now, the Tigers look to continue their success one step at a time.

“We try to maintain our focus on what’s happening in the present,” says Ficher. “We try to maintain our focus on what we’re doing that day, and our focus right now is having a good practice today and good preparation for our game against Merrill on Friday.”

