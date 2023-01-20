First Alert Weather: Lots of clouds & cool leading into the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In the wake of the latest snowfall in North Central Wisconsin, tranquil and cool weather will be the story to wrap up the work week, and into the upcoming weekend. The next risk of any flakes flying may hold off until the middle to end of next week.

Mostly cloudy and cool to wrap up the work week. (WSAW)

A few flurries were lingering during the early morning hours on Friday, but overall Friday is going to be a dry and mostly cloudy day in the Wisconsin River Valley. A few slippery stretches will be found on some roads, especially secondary and side roads due to lack of treatment or plowing, while major roads should be in pretty good shape. Highs Friday topping out in the mid to upper 20s.

Clouds may yield to a bit of sun in spots on Friday. (WSAW)

Clouds will be more likely than appearances of sun. (WSAW)

If the month ended on Thursday, this January in Wausau would smash the record for warmest ever. (WSAW)

There might be some breaks in the clouds this evening, but overall, not the best night for stargazing. Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper single digits where skies stay somewhat clear for a portion of the night, to the mid 10s in the rest of the region.

More clouds than sun this weekend. (WSAW)

The weekend will have considerable cloudiness with slightly above-average temperatures for the later stages of January. Mostly cloudy Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 20s, Clouds with maybe some breaks of sunshine Sunday. Highs in the upper 20s.

More of the same weather-wise for the first days of the new work week. More clouds than appearances of sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 20s Monday and Tuesday.

Highs will be above average for most of the days ahead. (WSAW)

The next storm system traversing the middle of the country is forecast to stay to the south and east of the Badger State Wednesday into Thursday. No less, there will be a chance of snow showers on Wednesday and perhaps into Thursday. Highs in the low to mid 20s Wednesday, while low 20s Thursday. There is the potential for the first below-average temperature day this month in Wausau and many other locales in the region next Friday. Mostly cloudy with daytime readings only topping out in the upper teens.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.