Court schedules another competency hearing for woman charged with murder, dismemberment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another competency hearing has been scheduled for a woman charged with the murder and dismemberment of a Green Bay man.

Court records show Taylor Schabusiness is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 14 at 8:30 a.m.

Schabusiness, 25, is charged with the February 2022 killing of Shad Thyrion. Schabusiness and her attorney argue she doesn’t understand the charges against her and isn’t mentally competent to stand trial, so requested permission to have another expert give Schabusiness a competency exam.

During a hearing on Jan. 6, the defense told the court that their expert hadn’t examined Schabusiness and asked for more time. The scheduling of the hearing means the report has been completed.

During the Jan. 6 hearing, Judge Thomas Walsh heard from an expert appointed by the court, Matthew Seipel, a licensed psychologist who believes Schabusiness is competent.

“I reached the opinion to a reasonable degree of professional certainty that the defendant is competent to proceed in this case,” said Dr. Seipel.

Schabusiness remains in jail on a $2 million cash bond.

Depending on the outcome of the Feb. 14 competency hearing, Schabusiness is scheduled to stand trial starting March 6.

On Feb. 23, police were called to a home on Stony Brook Lane. The caller reported finding her son’s severed head in a bucket.

Police learned that Taylor Schabusiness may have been the last person to be seen with the victim, Shad Thyrion. They found Schabusiness at a home on Eastman Avenue. She had dried blood on her clothing.

Police searched Schabusiness’s van and the rear passenger seat. They found a crock pot box with “additional human body parts including legs,” according to the criminal complaint.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home on Stony Brook Lane, which belonged to the victim’s mother. In addition to the human head, they found a “male organ” in the bucket. They found “body fluid” and knives.

In a storage tote, they found an upper torso.

Police interviewed Schabusiness and asked her what happened. She replied, “That is a good question.” Schabusiness said she and the victim were together all day Tuesday and had been smoking meth. After they arrived at the Stony Brook home, they were having sex and incorporated chains. Schabusiness said she blacked out during part of it but just went “crazy” and started strangling the victim.

Schabusiness told investigators she did not mean to kill the victim but she enjoyed choking him and continued to do it. Prosecutors say the sexual assault charge is for acts that happened after the victim died.

Schabusiness has pleaded guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. She’s charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

