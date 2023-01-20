Clark County Humane Society finds forever homes for new Golden Retriever puppies

NEILSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Humane Society received an outpour of feedback and applications for their latest litter of Golden Retriever puppies.

There were 17 new puppies in total and so far, one puppy has already found its forever home. The Clark County Humane Society said the other 16 are scheduled to go to their homes this Friday and Saturday.

The humane society said that the puppies came from a local breeder who likely bred them to be Christmas pups. Over just the past couple of days, the humane society received over 500 applications for the puppies and said in a Facebook post that they are no longer accepting more.

The Golden Retriever puppies were given names by one of the humane society’s kennel cleaners based on King Arthur characters such as Excalibur, Lancelot, and Merlin.

One of the mothers of the puppies will be ready for adoption soon and the humane society said they have plenty more others to choose from.

To find out more information on animal adoption from the Clark County Humane Society, visit their Facebook page or click here.

