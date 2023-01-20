News and First Alert Weather App
Blood donations continue to be ongoing issue for hospitals

By Sean White
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - According to the Community Blood Center, one in seven patients entering a hospital requires blood to be available. Blood cannot be synthetically made, making donations from volunteers the only way to provide blood to those in need.

The demand is great as someone in America needs a blood transfusion every two seconds, according to the CBC.

January is National Blood Donor Month, an opportunity to recognize the volunteers in our communities who regularly roll up their sleeves and help save lives. It’s also a time to spread awareness about the critical and ongoing need for donated blood.

“Blood is essential for lifesaving medical care for patients with traumatic injuries or chronic illnesses, as well as those in need of surgeries or cancer treatments,” said Michael Hawks, director of laboratory services for Aspirus Riverview Hospital & Clinics. “The reality is that all of us are likely to know someone who will need blood at some point.”

Despite this, the American Red Cross reports that only three percent of all Americans donate blood, though 37 percent of the population is eligible.

“Donating is easy, safe, and only takes about an hour of your time,” said Hawks. Since it can be done every 56 days, he’s urging eligible donors to consider National Blood Donor Month as an opportunity to make donating blood a way of giving back.

In Wisconsin Rapids, the Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin holds two blood drives every month at the former East Junior High School on Lincoln Street. To find a calendar of these and other blood drives hosted by the Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin, click here or call 715-842-0761.

For more information about giving blood, visit https://givingblood.org/ or https://www.redcrossblood.org/.

