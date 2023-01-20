News and First Alert Weather App
Arctic Run Model Railroad Show and Sale to be held this weekend in Stevens Point

This weekend at the Stevens Point Holiday Inn Hotel and Convention Center
By Erinn Taylor and Tony Langfellow
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Holiday Inn Hotel and Convention Center in Stevens Point will be transformed this weekend for the annual Arctic Run Model Train Show and Sale.

For 25 years, the Central Wisconsin Model Railroaders have hosted the event to give families up and the public a chance to see the impressive displays.

Jim Miller is one of the organizers. He said there will be something for everyone.

“We’re going to have a number of layouts of different sizes, different scales, and kids always love to watch. And then we also have a considerable number of vendors, selling items, trading items, and showing items. We have some historical organizations that specifically look at different railroads. And they will be there too. So it’s a great source of entertainment and information,” said Miller.

He said it’s a wonderful activity for families.

“Every time you turn around, there is something else you want to see.”

Miller said the event has evolved since it began. Initially, a small group in Plover did a combination with a doll show. But the train show kept growing and growing.

“Now it’s one of the premier shows in central Wisconsin,” explained Miller.

As for attendance, Miller said they’re expecting 1,000-1,500 people.

The Arctic Run Railroad show is Jan. 21-22 at the Holiday Inn Hotel & Convention Center. It’s located at 1001 Amber Avenue in Stevens Point. Cost is $4 for adults, $2 for ages 12-17, and ages 11 and under are free.

