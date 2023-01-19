News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin Assembly puts bail amendment on April ballot

(piqsels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly gave a final, bipartisan push Thursday to a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it harder for violent criminals to get out of jail on bail.

The measure will now go before voters to be ratified in the statewide April 4 election. Its passage in the Assembly by a 74-23 vote marks the culmination of a push by Republican lawmakers to speed the amendment before voters.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is unable to veto a constitutional amendment. Democratic lawmakers said they were concerned about the scope of the amendment, which lawmakers plan to clarify before April.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

