UW-Stevens Point women’s hoops falls to UW-Oshkosh

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball team lost to UW-Oshkosh, 58-38 on Wednesday. The loss is the Pointers’ fifth in six games.

The Pointers started out strong in the first half, only trailing the Titans by three at halftime. However, the third quarter saw the Pointers get outscored 16-5. They are outscored 30-13 in the second half.

Elcho graduate Katelyn Slowik had a team-high nine points, while Merrill graduate Courtney Krueger was behind her with eight points. Gabby Gawlitta tallied seven rebounds and four points.

The loss drops the Pointers to last place in the WIAC at 2-5. They are 10-8 overall.

