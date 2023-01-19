Old Wausau Iron Works property may become a motor pool division

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The old Wausau Iron Works building may be getting a new purpose. City officials are looking to turn the property into the city’s new Motor Pool Division. The space would provide more parking for city vehicles.

City officials said Wausau’s current Motor Vehicle Division and Department of Public Works space aren’t cutting it.

“Our facility is 70 years old and it’s currently outdated,” said Lou Larson, chairman of the Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee in Wausau. “And you got to stack them in there. In other words, in order to get to one, you might have to move 5 to get to it.”

The current facility only holds about 40 city vehicles and the lack of space means the city has to spend more money.

“Half of our equipment doesn’t fit in the building because it is old and outdated. We can’t get our fire trucks in there. We have to outsource our work which is costly instead of doing it in-house,” said Larson.

The city has had to look at other options, such as the old Wausau Iron Works site, because there’s no room for the motor pool to expand. “Now it’s to the point where we’re really, seriously focusing it,” said Larson.

It was built in 1908 but it hasn’t been used since 1983 and Wausau officials hope after approval, and some remodeling, they can call it home. “It’s centrally located. A lot of the other areas we were looking at were on the outskirts of town,” said Larson. ”They’ll save the city money by being able to do our own in-house work, instead of having to job it out.”

City officials hope to have the new motor vehicles division up and running by the fall of 2025.

