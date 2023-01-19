Marshfield Fire Department proposes $1.1M safety referendum

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Fire and Police Departments are asking the Common Council to approve a public safety referendum for a proposed $1.13 million for hiring and maintaining nine firefighters and paramedics as well as one officer and one records department specialist.

Three of those nine positions would be filled by those who have left the department and the other six would be adding to their crew which Marshfield Fire Department Chief Peter Fletty said is badly needed to keep people safe.

Even though standards require 15 people, if another emergency happens at the same time, it’s a problem. “Right now we have a total of 11 staff on duty at one time,” said Chief Fletty. “We don’t have the staffing back here at the station to safely mitigate those emergencies.”

Chief Fletty said it’s common and explained a recent incident when they were short-staffed. Two engines were called, each with two staff members, to respond to a fire, “Thankfully that turned out to be a false alarm, but while in route to that false alarm, we had another medical call come in. We only have four people available so one of those engines had to spilt off and go to that medical emergency,” said Chief Fletty.

Chief Fletty said 2022 was their busiest year on record, “We approached 4,100 calls, we’ve never broken 4,000 before.”

Their number of calls jumped 17% in volume between 2021 and 2022 and while their calls continue to rise, their staff has dropped from 39 to 36 personnel.

The City Council will decide on the final details of the referendum on Jan. 24. If the council signs off on it, Marshfield voters will vote on the referendum in the general election in April.

