Marcus Theatres celebrates National Popcorn day with free offer
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday, January 19, is National Popcorn Day and Marcus Theatres is giving people a reason to celebrate.
On Thursday, moviegoers will receive a free 44 oz. popcorn. The offer is limited to one popcorn per person. Surprising popcorn was temporarily banned from movie theatres in 1949 for being too loud of a snack.
The Marcus Cedar Creek Cinema is located at 10101 Market St. in Rothschild.
