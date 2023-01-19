Marcus Theatres celebrates National Popcorn day with free offer

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday, January 19, is National Popcorn Day and Marcus Theatres is giving people a reason to celebrate.

On Thursday, moviegoers will receive a free 44 oz. popcorn. The offer is limited to one popcorn per person. Surprising popcorn was temporarily banned from movie theatres in 1949 for being too loud of a snack.

The Marcus Cedar Creek Cinema is located at 10101 Market St. in Rothschild.

