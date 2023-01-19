News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Lesion removed from Jill Biden’s eyelid was non-cancerous

FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at an educator appreciation event with the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lesion removed by surgeons last week from first lady Jill Biden’s left eyelid was a non-cancerous growth, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, physician to President Joe Biden, said Wednesday.

O’Connor said in a memo released by the White House that a biopsy showed that the legion was seborrheic keratosis, a “very common, totally harmless, non-cancerous growth.”

Surgeons last week also removed a cancerous lesion above Jill Biden’s right eye and one on her chest. Those lesions were both confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma.

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer, but also the most curable form. It’s considered highly treatable, especially when caught early. It is a slow-growing cancer that usually is confined to the surface of skin — doctors almost always can remove it all with a shallow incision — and seldom causes serious complications or becomes life-threatening.

“Dr. Biden is recovering nicely from her procedures,” O’Connor wrote. “She experienced some anticipated mild bruising and swelling, but feels very well.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosby, Coco and O'Donnell chat with customers.
Three Packers walked into a meat store...
Rapid snow accumulations overnight between 1-2 inches per hour. A First Alert Weather Day in...
First Alert Weather Day: Moderate snow arrives Thursday morning
Portage County Sheriff’s Department releases name of man found dead in pond
The outside of Owl Ridge Cabin.
Wausau has a new modern cabin getaway
FILE - Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner skates before an NHL hockey game against...
Vegas goalie Lehner files for bankruptcy, cites $50M debt

Latest News

.
Rescuers training deaf dog in hopes of finding forever home
Troopers say a polar bear entered a remote Alaskan village and chased multiple residents before...
Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska
A man in North Carolina was arrested after leading police on a chase while driving a stolen...
VIDEO: Man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen John Deere tractor
UW-Stevens Point women's basketball coach Matt Hockett looks on as the Pointers play UW-Oshkosh.
UW-Stevens Point women’s hoops falls to UW-Oshkosh
Highway Department Prepares for Storm
Highway Department Prepares for Storm