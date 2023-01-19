News and First Alert Weather App
Langlade County to open snowmobile trails in southern portion of county on Friday

(lpweber via Canva)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Langlade County will open snowmobile trails in the south part of the county beginning Friday, Jan. 20 at 6 a.m.

That location is Zone B of the county’s trail system. Zone A trails remain open with the exception of the trail between intersections 49 & 58, and 21B & 22B, which will remain closed until further notice.

Zone B trails will be open to ATVs on Jan. 30. Zone A trails opened to ATVs on Jan. 17. ATVs are not allowed on snowmobile trails when the temperature is above 28° F. UTVs are not allowed on the Langlade County Snowmobile trail system due to weight and width of these machines.

All lake and river trails in Langlade County are considered unsafe and should not be utilized until they have been clearly marked by a local snowmobile club.

Click here to view a map of the trail system.

