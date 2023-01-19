Highway Department prepares for first round of snow in weeks

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The biggest thing about Wednesday’s snowstorm, which has set preparations back for the Marathon County Highway Department, is the recent rain.

Normally, they treat both the state and county roads in the area, but with rainfall over the past day or so it would have just washed away. “So today we pre-treated all the state highways,” said Highway Operations Supervisor John Bangart.

Bangart said the primary streets are the priority, “We sprayed brine down on them with a little additive, hopefully, to prevent it from bonding with the road when snow hits, and to use less salt when the trucks are out.”

They said there simply wasn’t enough time to get to the county roads and drivers need to be extra careful on Thursday morning.

“Pre-treating would have just washed it away, so we had time today to just pre-treat the state highways and ramps,” Bangart said. He added it should be quicker to get the roads cleared, at least initially.

“At least you can drive on the snow. A little more grip and you with the temperatures being warmer it’ll move off the road a lot quicker and it won’t turn to ice as quick when the temps are way below,” Bangart said. “At least make yourself safer and the drivers safer so nobody gets rear-ended or causes an accident out on the highway.”

The county crews still plan to get ahead of mother nature though, and Bangart said the crew will be out on the roads around 3 or 4 a.m. depending on when the snow starts.

