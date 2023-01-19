News and First Alert Weather App
Harley Davidson celebrates 120 years with Foo Fighters, Green Day performance

By Sean White
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Harley-Davidson is celebrating 120 years with their Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival including headline performances by Green Day, Foo Fighters, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

The festival will run July 13-16 at Veterans Park in Milwaukee. Two-day and single-day passes are available now.

Additional weekend performances include Cody Jinks, Social Distortion, Phantogram, White Reaper, and KennyHoopla. There will also be “Ride-Ins” across the country from Los Angeles and Sunrise, Florida. Additionally, there will be two routes coming from Halifax and Vancouver in Canada.

Events will be held across the city as well including the H-D Museum, a new exhibit, and a new experience gallery. Live demonstrations, showcases, and displays will also be available as well as local food and beverages served by some of the top restaurants in Milwaukee.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

