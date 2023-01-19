First Alert Weather: Snowfall Totals Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In contrast to the winter storm so far this season, the round of snow that impacted North Central Wisconsin was quick hitting and added up quickly. Overall snowfall of 5 to 7 inches took place from a little after midnight to 8 AM on Thursday. Here’s a breakdown of the snowfall reports.

Lake Tomahawk 9.9″

Rhinelander 8.5″

Arbor Vitae 7.4″

Tigerton 6.9″

Clintonville 6.1″

Minocqua 6.0″

Wausau 5.9″

Shawano 5.5″

Greenwood 5.2″

Kronewetter 5.0″

NE Mosinee 4.7″

Plover 4.7″

Kellner 4.0″

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.