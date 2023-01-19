News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Snowfall Totals Thursday

Moderate to heavy snow fell during the early morning hours Thursday.
Snowfall from Thursday morning in North Central Wisconsin.
Snowfall from Thursday morning in North Central Wisconsin.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In contrast to the winter storm so far this season, the round of snow that impacted North Central Wisconsin was quick hitting and added up quickly. Overall snowfall of 5 to 7 inches took place from a little after midnight to 8 AM on Thursday. Here’s a breakdown of the snowfall reports.

Lake Tomahawk 9.9″

Rhinelander 8.5″

Arbor Vitae 7.4″

Tigerton 6.9″

Clintonville 6.1″

Minocqua 6.0″

Wausau 5.9″

Shawano 5.5″

Greenwood 5.2″

Kronewetter 5.0″

NE Mosinee 4.7″

Plover 4.7″

Kellner 4.0″

