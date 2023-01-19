News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather Day: Snow tapering to snow showers as the day goes on

A winter storm will produce accumulations in the area of 5-7 inches with some locally higher amount possible north.
Snow, tapering to light snow and snow showers this afternoon. Hazardous travel at times.
Snow, tapering to light snow and snow showers this afternoon. Hazardous travel at times.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It is a First Alert Weather Day for moderate to heavy snow, causing hazardous travel conditions across North Central Wisconsin. The heaviest snowfall will be taking place Thursday morning, tapering to light snow during the afternoon, and lingering snow showers Thursday evening.

Much of the area is expected to get 5-7" of snow by early this evening.
Much of the area is expected to get 5-7" of snow by early this evening.(WSAW)
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of the area into early this evening.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of the area into early this evening.(WSAW)

Finally a snow producing winter storm in North Central Wisconsin. Great news for the winter weather enthusists, not so much for those that need to commute to work on Thursday. Moderate to heavy snow will have through mid to late morning in much of the area, tapering to light snow from south to north by midday. Periods of light snow and snow showers going into early this evening.

Moderate to heavy snow will fall this morning.
Moderate to heavy snow will fall this morning.(WSAW)
Snow will taper to light snow for the midday and afternoon hours.
Snow will taper to light snow for the midday and afternoon hours.(WSAW)
Snow showers are possible Thursday evening.
Snow showers are possible Thursday evening.(WSAW)
Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph possible.
Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph possible.(WSAW)

A majority of the area will pick up 5 to 7 inches of snow, with locally higher amounts possible north of Highway 29. Road conditions will be poor this morning, improving this afternoon as the snow is lighter, along with road crews plowing and treating the main roads.

Temperatures on Thursday will be steady in the upper 20s to low 30s. Lingering snow showers Thursday evening, then mostly cloudy with lows by Friday morjning in the mid 10s to around 20.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosby, Coco and O'Donnell chat with customers.
Three Packers walked into a meat store...
Antigo Firefighter John Krueger was arrested on January 12, on five counts including sexual...
Antigo firefighter accused of sexual assault while leading Cadet Program
Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.
Woman dies in fire caused by electric blanket, officials say
The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile

Latest News

Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Sunrise 7 Weather Wednesday: Incoming Winter Storm
Sunrise 7 Weather Wednesday: Incoming Winter Storm
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Likely looking at 4" or more of snow to accumulate by the end of Thursday
First Alert Weather: Mixed precipitation Tuesday, snow maker arriving late Wednesday