First Alert Weather Day: Snow tapering to snow showers as the day goes on

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It is a First Alert Weather Day for moderate to heavy snow, causing hazardous travel conditions across North Central Wisconsin. The heaviest snowfall will be taking place Thursday morning, tapering to light snow during the afternoon, and lingering snow showers Thursday evening.

Much of the area is expected to get 5-7" of snow by early this evening. (WSAW)

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of the area into early this evening. (WSAW)

Finally a snow producing winter storm in North Central Wisconsin. Great news for the winter weather enthusists, not so much for those that need to commute to work on Thursday. Moderate to heavy snow will have through mid to late morning in much of the area, tapering to light snow from south to north by midday. Periods of light snow and snow showers going into early this evening.

Moderate to heavy snow will fall this morning. (WSAW)

Snow will taper to light snow for the midday and afternoon hours. (WSAW)

Snow showers are possible Thursday evening. (WSAW)

Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph possible. (WSAW)

A majority of the area will pick up 5 to 7 inches of snow, with locally higher amounts possible north of Highway 29. Road conditions will be poor this morning, improving this afternoon as the snow is lighter, along with road crews plowing and treating the main roads.

Temperatures on Thursday will be steady in the upper 20s to low 30s. Lingering snow showers Thursday evening, then mostly cloudy with lows by Friday morjning in the mid 10s to around 20.

