News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

FBI offering reward for information in anti-abortion office arson

possible arson at Wisconsin Family Action
possible arson at Wisconsin Family Action(Marcus Aarsvold)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information on an arson at an anti-abortion office in Madison.

The fire happened May 8 at the executive office of Wisconsin Family Action, 2801 International Lane.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

On May 8, at 6 a.m., police and firefighters were called to the executive office for a fire.

“Subsequent investigation revealed two Molotov cocktails were thrown into the office,” reads a statement from the FBI. “An exterior search of the office building revealed graffiti written on the exterior of the building near a broken window that stated, ‘If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.’”

Officers say they also found graffiti of the “anarchist A” and the numbers “1-3-1-2.”

Investigators say there were no injuries from the fire.

The arson happened a little over a month before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision on federal abortion rights.

If you have information, call the FBI’s Milwaukee Field Office at (414) 276-4684, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosby, Coco and O'Donnell chat with customers.
Three Packers walked into a meat store...
Snowfall from Thursday morning in North Central Wisconsin.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall Totals Thursday
Antigo Firefighter John Krueger was arrested on January 12, on five counts including sexual...
Antigo firefighter accused of sexual assault while leading Cadet Program
Light snow, snow showers & freezing drizzle will be around for the afternoon into the early...
First Alert Weather: Light snow/snow showers & freezing drizzle through Thursday PM
Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.
Woman dies in fire caused by electric blanket, officials say

Latest News

Rhinelander Community Education Program to offer public golf lessons
Langlade County to open snowmobile trails in southern portion of county on Friday
Aundre Cross, a 44-year-old husband and father of three, spent 18 years with the United States...
4 people formally charged in murder of Milwaukee postal employee
Light snow, snow showers & freezing drizzle will be around for the afternoon into the early...
First Alert Weather: Light snow/snow showers & freezing drizzle through Thursday PM
Wisconsin Assembly puts bail amendment on April ballot