ACE Hardware anticipates more snow blower repairs

ACE Hardware prepares for more snow blower repairs
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - ACE Hardware is getting ready for the upcoming snow. Snow blower repairs have been less frequent because of the mild weather.

Less snow and ice in the season means less wear and tear on the machines. Snow can wear out the belts faster which causes more customers to need service. This winter has been unusually mild which allows repair centers like ACE Hardware to stay ahead of schedule.

Store Manager Dave Huth at ACE Hardware in Weston says, “Typically we are somewhat behind. Most recently we haven’t had any snow for a period of time and the wait time is considerably reduced.”

He added that as we see an increase in snowfall in the next day or two, many more people will be using their equipment and inevitably coming in for repairs, which will cause delays.

Currently, the wait times are about one week to get a snowblower fixed, but Huth anticipates it will soon be up to a three-week wait time after this new wave of snow.

