Video shows close call as car narrowly misses school bus

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Video captured a very close call involving a car and a school bus in Winnebago County.

The video, captured by the homeowner’s security camera on Jan. 6, was shared on social media. It shows a school bus stop to pick up a child at a driveway. The child gets on the bus and seconds later a car swerves around the bus and goes off the road.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was cited for failure to stop for a school bus, which comes with a $326.50 fine.

“As he approached the bus, a vehicle approaching the school bus from the rear lost control on the icy roads and slid across his driveway, nearly striking him and came to a rest in the front yard,” says Lt. Darin Rice. “It came to a stop in their yard and then was able to drive away so at that point, we were unable to make contact with the driver. It took a few days for us to follow up on the incident get the appropriate vehicle identified and make contact with the driver.”

The driver later said she lost control on icy roads.

“The driver said that she lost control as she approached the rear of the bus. She estimated her speeds to be below the posted speed limit for that area but hit a patch of ice and was unable to stop so steered away from the bus to avoid colliding with the back end of the school bus and ended up sliding through the front yard of the residence,” says Rice.

Rice said it was an accident, and everyone is fortunate that there were no injuries or property damage.

“There was no ill intent or malfeasance on the part of the driver. It was an unfortunate accident where she was unable to bring her vehicle to a complete stop,” says Rice. “I believe she did the best that she could to avoid colliding with the bus and unfortunately, nearly struck the child, but at the end of the day, the outcome for everybody involved could have been so much worse.”

The department posted the video and a message about vigilance around school buses on icy and snowy mornings.

“Video is heart-wrenching to watch. It’s hard to see an incident like that, especially if you have children. To know how close we were to seeing a young man struck by a vehicle that was out of control,” says Rice.

Rice says the bus driver followed all the proper protocols.

“We would also like to take a moment and use this as a visual example to remind everyone about safety around school buses, particularly during adverse weather conditions. Extra stopping time and distance as well as reducing speed are all crucial during winter weather events, and even more so around school buses during the winter. This icy day could have resulted in a tragedy (thankfully the child is physically uninjured), however, it is something we can all use as a learning experience for how things can occur in the blink of an eye,” reads the Facebook post.

“And just in case anyone forgot or didn’t know, drivers must stop on the street or highway 20 feet or more from any school bus that has stopped and is flashing red warning lights.”

The department reminds drivers:

This applies both to vehicles approaching from the rear and from the opposing lanes.

All lanes of traffic must stop for the school bus, except in opposing lanes if the highway is divided with a center median.

No vehicle may proceed until the bus resumes motion and has turned off the red warning lights.

The stop arm on the bus is an added communication to other drivers, but the lack of an extended stop arm is not a reason to pass a bus whose red lights are flashing.

In some urban areas buses will signal with yellow lights, or use red lights only in some parts of town. Motorists should observe school buses carefully for either the “pass cautiously” yellow light signal or the required full stop when a bus is flashing red lights.

The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6

