Three Packers walked into a meat store...

Crosby, Coco and O'Donnell chat with customers.(wsaw)
Crosby, Coco and O'Donnell chat with customers.(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Packers kicker Mason Crosby was in Lake Tomahawk with long snapper Jack Coco and punter Pat O’Donnell this weekend for some off-season R&R.

Lake Tomahawk Meat Market Owner Todd Ahrensdorf says it’s always nice when Crosby stops by.

“I said it was too bad you’re not working this weekend, but he was up snowmobiling and put some tip-ups out on the lake and decided to have a cookout and some steaks,” Ahrensdorf said. He prides himself on having the freshest and biggest variety in the area. “The guys got the ribeyes and the gals got the filets,” he said.

His dedication has earned him national recognition. Food and Wine magazine calls the store one of the top hundred meat markets in the U.S. and he’s even been visited by the Food Network’s Andrew Zimmern.

The Lake Tomahawk Meat Market’s been around since 1990. Ahrensdorf said they get customers, and fans, from all over the country. “I was 23 years old, I decided there had to be something better out there, so I started my own place, and it took a lot of time and effort, but now it’s really paying off,” Ahrensdorf said.

As for his popularity with the Packers, Ahrensdorf said they’re just a bunch of regular guys. “A few of the customers recognized him. I think Mason, he doesn’t mind the attention.”

Crosby’s not above promoting one of his favorite local haunts either when a few years ago, he wore one of the store’s t-shirts to the opening day of training camp.

