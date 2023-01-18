News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Possible charges in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting expected to be announced Thursday

FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on...
FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Authorities in New Mexico plan to announce Thursday whether criminal charges will be filed in the fatal shooting on the set of the movie “Rust.”

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot in October 2021 during a rehearsal for a scene in the movie, which was being filmed near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Actor and producer Alec Baldwin was holding a gun on the set of the Western film when the shot fired.

Director Joel Souza was also hurt in the incident.

The Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office said it will release a statement Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosby, Coco and O'Donnell chat with customers.
Three Packers walked into a meat store...
Portage County Sheriff’s Department releases name of man found dead in pond
Rapid snow accumulations overnight between 1-2 inches per hour. A First Alert Weather Day in...
First Alert Weather Day: Moderate snow arrives Wednesday night
The outside of Owl Ridge Cabin.
Wausau has a new modern cabin getaway
FILE - Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner skates before an NHL hockey game against...
Vegas goalie Lehner files for bankruptcy, cites $50M debt

Latest News

Madison Brooks, a sophomore at Louisiana State University, was hit and killed by a vehicle,...
Louisiana State University sophomore hit and killed by car, officials say
The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who owned Tesla stock for a 10-day...
Elon Musk depicted as liar, visionary in Tesla tweet trial
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in...
Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect’s home
A heartbreaking look at Wednesday's fatal helicopter crash in Ukraine as the search and rescue...
Helicopter crash kills Ukraine's interior minister