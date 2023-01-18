News and First Alert Weather App
Marathon boys, Wausau West girls victorious in non-conference basketball action

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon boys basketball took home a big win over ranked Mosinee on Tuesday, while the Wausau West girls knocked off Eau Claire Memorial.

Six-foot-nine Grant Warren matched up with six-foot-six Davin Stoffel of Mosinee in the battle of the bigs. Warren got the better of Stoffel, scoring 22 points to Stoffel’s 19 in a 67-60 win for Marathon.

The Wausau West girls were able to hold off a late, Eau Claire Memorial comeback to win 51-47.

