Marathon boys, Wausau West girls victorious in non-conference basketball action

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon boys basketball took home a big win over ranked Mosinee on Tuesday, while the Wausau West girls knocked off Eau Claire Memorial.

Six-foot-nine Grant Warren matched up with six-foot-six Davin Stoffel of Mosinee in the battle of the bigs. Warren got the better of Stoffel, scoring 22 points to Stoffel’s 19 in a 67-60 win for Marathon.

The Wausau West girls were able to hold off a late, Eau Claire Memorial comeback to win 51-47.

