News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Gladstone students aim to make Chevy S-10 sustainable using alternative fuels, fluids

Over the next few months this Chevy S-10 pickup into a fully sustainable vehicle running off of...
Over the next few months this Chevy S-10 pickup into a fully sustainable vehicle running off of soy-based products.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Munising man is helping students in Gladstone get a hands-on automotive education.

Over the next few months, students in the auto shop class at Gladstone High School will be converting a Chevy S-10 into a vehicle that is completely bio-based and will run off of soy-based fuel and fluids.

Munising Biobased coach, Chris Case, with the United Soybean Board donated the car and is going to teach the students about the way the fluids are used.

He wants students to get hands-on experience working with alternative fuel sources. “We are going to try and make this vehicle bio-based, there will be no petroleum products in this vehicle when it’s done,” Case said. “The anti-freeze, the engine, the grease, the gear lube, the transmission fluid.”

He says the project gives students a way to work on the cutting edge of the industry.

“Agriculturally grown products, bio-based products, biofluids, biofuel, those are all ways of the future, and these students get the exposure now and hopefully that is something they carry with them as they continue their education when they get into the workforce,” Case said.

Senior Joey Martinson says although he is skeptical about the bio-based fuel, he is looking forward to learning more about it. “I don’t know how it is going to work, I don’t know how I feel about them, but if everything works out how it is supposed to, I am hoping it will change my mind in how I think it all works,” Martinson said.

Senior Brennon Detiege says this experience will help further his passion for becoming a mechanic. “I have always wanted to go into some sort of mechanical field because I am not very book smart. This will push me on into the mechanic field,” Detiege said.

After the students finish the vehicle, they will sell it. The profits will go toward improving the shop program at the high school.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outside of Owl Ridge Cabin.
Wausau has a new modern cabin getaway
Crews investigate cause of fire at gas station in Tripoli on Jan. 16
Crews battle fire at Tripoli gas station for nearly 8 hours, cause still under investigation
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of driver found in pond
Chance For 4" Of Snow
First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix continues Monday night into Tuesday morning
Portage County Sheriff’s Department releases name of man found dead in pond

Latest News

Crosby, Coco and O'Donnell chat with customers.
Three Packers walked into a meat store...
A car slides alongside a school bus that stopped to pick up a child, who got on the bus an...
Video shows close call as car narrowly misses school bus
David Morris told the judge he was guilty and high on meth when stabbing Renee Hindes
Weston man gets life in prison without parole for 2021 fatal stabbing
Smokey, a timber wolf, passed away at the Wildwood Zoo Tuesday
Smokey, a timber wolf at the Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield, has passed away at age 11