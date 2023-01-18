DNR issues advisory for PFAS fish consumption from Lake Wausau, Stevens Point

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR and the Department of Health Services announced Wednesday a new PFAS-based consumption advisory for several fish species in Lake Wausau and the Stevens Point Flowage based on fish sampling.

Elevated levels of PFOS, perfluorooctane sulfonate, a type of PFAS, were found in several fish species sampled from both Lake Wausau and the Stevens Point Flowage as part of the Wisconsin River.

As a result, the DNR and DHS recommend the following consumption guidelines for anyone harvesting fish from those waterbodies:

Lake Wausau (Marathon County): Advisory is from the Wausau Dam downstream to the Schofield Dam and Rothschild Dam, including the Big Rib River until it flows under Hwy 29.

SPECIES PREVIOUS ADVISORY NEW ADVISORY Black Crappie General/Statewide* 1 meal/week Bluegill General/Statewide* 1 meal/week Rock Bass General/Statewide* 1 meal/week Yellow Perch General/Statewide* 1 meal/week Common Carp 1 meal/month (PCBs) 1 meal/month (PCBs) (No Change) Redhorse 1 meal/month (PCBs) 1 meal/month (PCBs) (No Change)

Stevens Point Flowage (Portage County): Advisory begins at the Du Bay Dam and flows downstream to the Stevens Point Dam.

SPECIES PREVIOUS ADVISORY NEW ADVISORY Black Crappie General /Statewide* 1 meal/week Bluegill General /Statewide* 1 meal/week Rock Bass General /Statewide* 1 meal/week Yellow Perch General /Statewide* 1 meal/week Common Carp 1 meal/month (PCBs) 1 meal/month (PCBs) (No Change) Redhorse 1 meal/month (PCBs) 1 meal/month (PCBs) (No Change)

Health risks may increase when fish with high levels of PFAS are consumed. These can include increased cholesterol levels, decreased immune response, and decreased fertility in women, among other health effects.

Additional fish consumption advice and information on the effects of PFAS can be found on the DNR’s website.

