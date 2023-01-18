News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

DNR issues advisory for PFAS fish consumption from Lake Wausau, Stevens Point

Wisconsin DNR issues a PFAS fish consumption advisory in Lake Wausau, Stevens Point Flowage
Wisconsin DNR issues a PFAS fish consumption advisory in Lake Wausau, Stevens Point Flowage(Wisconsin DNR)
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR and the Department of Health Services announced Wednesday a new PFAS-based consumption advisory for several fish species in Lake Wausau and the Stevens Point Flowage based on fish sampling.

Elevated levels of PFOS, perfluorooctane sulfonate, a type of PFAS, were found in several fish species sampled from both Lake Wausau and the Stevens Point Flowage as part of the Wisconsin River.

As a result, the DNR and DHS recommend the following consumption guidelines for anyone harvesting fish from those waterbodies:

Lake Wausau (Marathon County): Advisory is from the Wausau Dam downstream to the Schofield Dam and Rothschild Dam, including the Big Rib River until it flows under Hwy 29.

SPECIESPREVIOUS ADVISORYNEW ADVISORY
Black CrappieGeneral/Statewide*1 meal/week
BluegillGeneral/Statewide*1 meal/week
Rock BassGeneral/Statewide*1 meal/week
Yellow PerchGeneral/Statewide*1 meal/week
Common Carp1 meal/month (PCBs)1 meal/month (PCBs) (No Change)
Redhorse1 meal/month (PCBs)1 meal/month (PCBs) (No Change)

Stevens Point Flowage (Portage County): Advisory begins at the Du Bay Dam and flows downstream to the Stevens Point Dam.

SPECIESPREVIOUS ADVISORYNEW ADVISORY
Black CrappieGeneral /Statewide*1 meal/week
BluegillGeneral /Statewide*1 meal/week
Rock BassGeneral /Statewide*1 meal/week
Yellow PerchGeneral /Statewide*1 meal/week
Common Carp1 meal/month (PCBs)1 meal/month (PCBs) (No Change)
Redhorse1 meal/month (PCBs)1 meal/month (PCBs) (No Change)

Health risks may increase when fish with high levels of PFAS are consumed. These can include increased cholesterol levels, decreased immune response, and decreased fertility in women, among other health effects.

Additional fish consumption advice and information on the effects of PFAS can be found on the DNR’s website.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosby, Coco and O'Donnell chat with customers.
Three Packers walked into a meat store...
Portage County Sheriff’s Department releases name of man found dead in pond
Rapid snow accumulations overnight between 1-2 inches per hour. A First Alert Weather Day in...
First Alert Weather Day: Moderate snow arrives Wednesday night
The outside of Owl Ridge Cabin.
Wausau has a new modern cabin getaway
FILE - Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner skates before an NHL hockey game against...
Vegas goalie Lehner files for bankruptcy, cites $50M debt

Latest News

Protasiewicz leads in money race for Wisconsin Supreme Court
Booking photo of Lee Xiong, 37
Bond set at $250k for Wausau man charged with attempted murder
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
AG Kaul announces Wisconsin anti-human trafficking task force
Wisconsin Democrats called for the Republican leader of the state Senate to remove his...
Dems: Remove Wisconsin election official for voting comments